WWE Smackdown’s next edition will be a taped edition on the USA Network since talents and production members will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the annual Crown Jewel PLE. Hence, the go-home show for the PLE was already taped, last night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

Multiple official segments for the November 1 episode of WWE Smackdown are announced while the actually scheduled lineups for the show are given below, courtesy of spoilers revealed through PWInsider,

– Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser

– Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven

– Liv Morgan & Nia Jax face-to-face

– Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits

– Bayley & Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

– Roman Reigns & The Usos face-to-face

For the complete happenings from the November 1 WWE Smackdown episode, you can scroll down below as revealed by the source. However, you need to remember that these are spoilers for next week’s Friday night show on the USA Network.

WWE Smackdown results for November 1 episode

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) in the opening contest of WWE Smackdown.

IYO SKY won a fatal-4-way match against Bianca Belair, Lash Legend, and Piper Niven

A face-to-face segment featuring WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan ended with Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton entering the scene and attacking Morgan. This further led to a match between the latter duo.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton on WWE Smackdown. Once the match was over, Nia Jax laid out Morgan after the match to send her a message before Crown Jewel 2024.

Bayley & Naomi defeated Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in a tag team match.

The Usos and Roman Reigns reunited in an in-ring promo segment on WWE Smackdown. A reference was there that at Crown Jewel Reigns & The Usos will take on The Bloodline in a tag team match.

SPOILER ALERT ⚠️ The OG Bloodline is back baby .#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/wHZdXIybSP — Pro Fkn Wrestling (@profknwrestling) October 26, 2024

In the main event of WWE Smackdown November 1 episode, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton defeated the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser. Also in a dark match of the show, Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio in his first match since last July.