Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event from Saudi Arabia which should expectedly present some big-time matches on the card. However, WWE should also keep the number of matches minimum on the card of their premium live events which would reportedly scrap some of the top matches off the card of the Saudi Arabia show.

Bron Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso, a few weeks ago in the packed main event match on Raw, and they are still approaching with the ongoing beef. That being said, a rematch should be on the horizon but it’s not possibly happening at Crown Jewel 2024.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the rematch between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso is not scheduled for Crown Jewel 2024 but it should rather go down in an episode of Raw. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed is also another match that’s being discussed to be pulled off the Saudi show card.

WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Destroyed On October 11 Post-Bad Blood Episode

Meltzer further assumed that Crown Jewel 2024 is shaping up to be a major show but it would happen sans the above-mentioned two matches,

“At press time, neither were listed for this show, but we were told Rollins vs. Reed was possible for the show, the term used being no right now but they suspect that will change, and Uso vs. Breakker has a different date scheduled right now.”

Ibou of WrestlePurists.com also supported the idea by stating that Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso rematch will happen within a few weeks and it will be headlining an episode of WWE Raw instead of Crown Jewel 2024. WWE would thus get the opportunity to build toward the WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

Crown Jewel 2024: Will CM Punk Be A Part Of The Saudi Arabia WWE PLE?

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE match card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan