Keeping an annual tradition intact, WWE has confirmed the first set of matches for Crown Jewel 2025, another international premium live event in its calendar. The reigning WWE Champion continued with his ongoing title run at Wrestlepalooza PLE last night, and he’s now booked in a champion vs. champion capacity at the next PLE.

In the main event of Wrestlepalooza, the inaugural WWE premium live event on ESPN at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, last night, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. As a result, he’s now booked to face the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, at Crown Jewel 2025.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: New WWE Women’s World Champion Crowned At ESPN PLE

On the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Rhodes began to answer a question on what could be next in his career when he was interrupted by Seth Rollins’ music. Rhodes got up and shared a staredown with his former bitter rival, indicating that a match could be on the horizon, which was eventually confirmed for Crown Jewel 2025.

The official news regarding the champion vs. champion bout came when WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H came out for his interview, and noted that the two world champions would meet at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia, to determine the next men’s Crown Jewel Champion. None of the world titles would be on the line during this battle.

Also at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to win the vacant Women’s World Championship. The new champion was thereby automatically scheduled to face the Women’s Champion at Crown Jewel 2025 to crown the women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Vaquer’s opponent will be decided on SmackDown next Friday night, when the current champion, Tiffany Stratton, defends in a triple threat against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill.

The Crown Jewel Championship was introduced at last year’s Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cody Rhodes defeated Gunther to become the first-ever Crown Jewel Champion, while Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax to become the first-ever women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE has booked the Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event as part of a takeover in Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, on Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night SmackDown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. The confirmed match card for the international PLE goes as follows,

– Men’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Champion Seth Rollins

– Women’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Women’s Champion TBA vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer