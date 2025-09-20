Not scheduled for this weekend’s Wrestlepalooza, the women’s championship will be defended on WWE SmackDown, next week. Proving the recent reports true, WWE did announce the next top women’s title match from the blue brand during last night’s episode, but not at the joint venture premium live event between WWE and ESPN.

On the September 19 episode of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax was out on the show for a promo session, which led the Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to come out and face her in a promo battle on the ramp. Jade Cargill also entered the fray as she stormed into the ring to confront Jax, trying to seek vengeance for Jax’s attack from last week. However, things were prevented from getting physical between them.

Following this segment, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship was announced for the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown. Per the earlier reports, WWE originally wanted to host this title match at Wrestlepalooza, but the plans were dropped due to Tiffany dealing with an injury.

Ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown, Bodyslam reported that WWE was planning to book a three-way match for the next episode over the women’s title. The champion, Stratton, was pulled from the six-woman tag team main event of WWE NXT Homecoming this past Tuesday night due to an injury.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Stratton retained her title against Cargill in a rematch from SummerSlam, but no fair outcome was received as the match ended in a Double Count-Out. After the match, Jax attacked both Cargill and Stratton, setting up the three-way scenario for the triple threat.

It was during that bout that Stratton reportedly picked up an injury after bumping her head on the mat outside the ring. Per PWInsider, Stratton, this wasn’t a major injury, and moving the title bout to the post-Wrestlepalooza episode of WWE SmackDown was a logical move as the premium live event won’t also be overstacked.

WWE SmackDown September 26 Episode Match Card

The September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown takes place next Friday night at the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida, bringing all the fallouts from this weekend’s WWE – ESPN venture, Wrestlepalooza premium live event. At present, the advertised matches for the weekly show on the USA Network go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

– Tag Team Match: Women’s United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James vs. Michin and B-Fab