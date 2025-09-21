In an attempt to counter-program AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, WWE presented Wrestlepalooza 2025 last night, the inaugural premium live event on ESPN at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Multiple title matches, in-ring returns, and major news regarding the first WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 inductee were also there.

Plus, in the third match of the Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event on ESPN, Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to win the vacant Women’s World Championship. The fairly experienced and the former one-time Women’s World Champion, SKY, locked up with Evolution Battle Royale Winner and official Number-One Contender over the highest prize in WWE’s women’s division.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Brock Lesnar Annihilates John Cena; AJ Lee Wins WWE Return Bout

In the end, it was La Primera who came out on top with the vacant title around her shoulder by the end of her match against SKY at Wrestlepalooza 2025. In what could be touted as a back-and-forth instant classic, “The Dark Angel” conquered “The Genius of the Sky” to score the first win on the main roster for a world title in WWE.

Before digesting the loss, SKY surprised everyone by becoming the first person in WWE to have kicked out of Stephanie’s finisher, SVB. SKY was further flattened by Vaquer with a couple of running Meteoras. Capitalizing on SKY’s damaged knees, Vaquer headed to the top to launch a high-flying Spiral Tap for the win.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Stephanie Vaquer celebrated her debut title win with her father

Vaquer celebrated her title match win at Wrestlepalooza 2025 with SKY before embracing her father at ringside in what marks perhaps the biggest nights of her wrestling career. She earned the opportunity to compete for the WWE Women’s World Championship following her win at the Evolution Battle Royale in July.

Thus, the new champion was originally supposed to get her title shot at last month’s Clash in Paris PLE, but WWE scrapped that match after the champion Naomi’s pregnancy announcement. Before that news came, SKY also won a match to become the new challenger for the world title, thus setting up the fresh contest at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

As revealed by Vaquer, the title-winning moment became even more special for Vaquer as Wrestlepalooza 2025 fell on her birthday. WWE has already announced that Vaquer will face the WWE Women’s Champion from SmackDown at Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, where neither of the belts will be on the line.