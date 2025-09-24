Just hours after teasing his next match against AJ Styles, John Cena has now been officially booked in the same lineup at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. WWE has confirmed that The Greatest of All-Time will again square off against The Phenomenal One for the final time before retirement at the WWE premium live event in Australia.

Just a few hours before this Monday’s Raw, John Cena posed a question for his fans on social media, asking what they think of another match between himself and AJ Styles. He followed that up the next morning with another post, demanding the match at Crown Jewel 2025. Specifically, he asked WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque if he was listening to what the fans were asking for.

Sooner than later, AJ Styles responded to John Cena and accepted the challenge for a match, which led WWE to make the match official at Crown Jewel 2025. Triple H announced on his X/Twitter account. Since Cena won’t have any TV appearances scheduled before the PLE, the entire build for the match was done on social media.

John Cena and AJ Styles are two of the greatest professional wrestling superstars of this generation, and they have produced instant classics at SummerSlam 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017. Upon his arrival in the WWE in 2016, Styles immediately became one of the biggest rivals of the former franchise player of the WWE, as we now wait for another classic bout at Crown Jewel 2025.

Cena is coming off a loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, and he’d be competing in his penultimate match at a WWE premium live event at Crown Jewel 2025 ahead of his retirement in December. Interestingly, Styles himself has also been teasing his retirement for quite some time.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE has booked the Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event as part of a takeover in Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, on Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night SmackDown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. The confirmed match card for the international PLE goes as follows,

– Men’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Champion Seth Rollins

– Women’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Women’s Champion TBA vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– John Cena vs. AJ Styles