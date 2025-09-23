Post-Wrestlepalooza 2025, this past weekend, WWE hinted at two champion vs. champion matches at Crown Jewel 2025, the next premium live event waiting in Australia. Two of those matches were officially confirmed on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Stephanie Vaquer came out on Raw and celebrated becoming the new Women’s World Champion at Wrestlepalooza with a promo session. With her Crown Jewel 2025 opponent to be confirmed, Vaquer called this title win a dream come true. There were times it seemed impossible, but she worked hard for it before eventually achieving the same. With her dad being an inspiration, she was able to beat one of the best in IYO SKY for her title win.

Upon thanking the fans, Vaquer said her fire would keep making history, and nobody could stop her. WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, then informed her that the winner of the Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat match on this Friday’s SmackDown will eventually face Stephanie for the Women’s Crown Jewel Title at Crown Jewel 2025.

Last year, in Saudi Arabia, WWE saw the titular championship introduced, contested between the world champions of the respective brands from the men’s as well as the women’s rosters. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the men’s title, while Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated Women’s Champion Nia Jax to win the respective belts. As such, these matches will return for Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth.

After having a face-off in the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faced the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Raw in a heated verbal exchange. Affirming that their bout at Crown Jewel 2025 is on, Seth claims to be the one to lead WWE into the future as the alpha. Cody reminded him that Seth has not been able to defeat him since he returned to the WWE, and doubted if their upcoming match would be in a one-on-one capacity due to The Vision’s presence.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE has booked the Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event as part of a takeover in Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, on Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night SmackDown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. The confirmed match card for the international PLE goes as follows,

– Men’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Champion Seth Rollins

– Women’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Women’s Champion TBA vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer