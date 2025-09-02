Over on WWE Raw, this week, we had an official update regarding Roman Reigns’ condition after he was left in a massacred state, coming out of the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event, this past weekend, thanks to an attack by The Vision. Now this kayfabe attack has confirmed his absence from WWE programming for at least a few weeks.

Following the vicious post-match ambush by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, WWE previously confirmed that Roman Reigns was stretchered out of La Défense Arena before being transported to a nearby hospital in Paris for further evaluation. It was also noted that additional updates will be available on WWE Raw about the top superstar.

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns’ absence confirmed by Michael Cole

WWE Raw commentator Michael Cole subsequently announced that Roman Reigns would be out of action indefinitely due to multiple fractured ribs. Cole also announced that The Vision’s manager, Paul Heyman, also suffered a larynx contusion. No separate update was provided regarding the absence of Heyman, but he wasn’t there on the Paris show last night.

In the opening contest of Clash in Paris 2025, Roman Reigns defeated “Big” Bronson Reed upon delivering a Samoan Drop from the second rope, followed by a spear. Once the match concluded, the OTC1 demanded that Paul Heyman return the two pairs of shoes that Reed had been using as a shoe-la-fala around his neck. After Heyman obliged, he was choked out by Reigns via a submission.

Moments later, Bron Breakker attacked Reigns with a spear and put him through the table. Reigns was helped to the back when Breakker came back and speared him on the ramp, again. Reed then followed up with multiple tsunami splashes to injure the ribs of the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Heading into WWE Raw, multiple MRIs and X-rays were performed on him to assess the extent of the injuries.

That being said, Roman Reigns won’t be seen on WWE Raw due to storyline injury reasons, while in reality, he‘d be out to begin filming the Street Fighter movie. He’s expected to be off TV until late September before wrapping up the schedule. Currently, he’s being advertised to appear at Survivor Series in November.