With WWE not returning to Saudi Arabia this year, the annual Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event has been moved to Australia for a stadium show, marking the final bout for John Cena in Down Under. While further details regarding matches planned for the Australian PLE are yet to be announced, it’s almost certain that two title matches will be on the card for the Crown Jewel championships.

Following the official confirmation on WWE’s part about Crown Jewel 2025, Dave Meltzer already provided an update regarding future plans for the event in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer, the annual Crown Jewel men’s and women’s title matches will be intact on the show.

At the Crown Jewel 2024 edition in Saudi Arabia, WWE introduced the Crown Jewel Titles. Raw Women’s World Champion at the time, Liv Morgan, defeated SmackDown’s WWE Women’s Champion at the time, Nia Jax, to become the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. On the flip side, SmackDown’s Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Raw’s World Heavyweight Champion at the time, Gunther, to become the inaugural Men’s Crown Jewel Champion.

Crown Jewel 2025: Undisputed Championship belts won’t be on the line?

According to the latest reports of Bodyslam, these two Crown Jewel Titles will not be on the line at the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE because this upcoming installment will take place in Australia and not in Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that at the post-show press conference after the conclusion of last year’s show, WWE hosted a special ceremony honoring Cody and Liv for their major title wins. Both were awarded custom Crown Jewel rings, modeled after Super Bowl-style championship rings. Those title belts were later placed on display at the WWE Experience attraction in Riyadh. So, the expectation is that some kind of customized title belts would be introduced for Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia.

As of this writing, WWE Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event is listed as part of a takeover in Perth, Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, for Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night Smackdown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. John Cena has been announced to make his final WWE appearance in Australia this October, as this would be one of the final Premium Live Events within his 2025 retirement tour.