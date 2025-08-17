Multiple WWE Superstars, including the veteran female wrestler Natalya Neidhart, were in attendance at last night’s WWE-AAA co-branded show TripleMania, which also appears to be the biggest annual show under the AAA banner. In one of the main events of the night, Lady Flammer defeated Faby Apache and Natalya in a triple threat match to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

The match ending was questionable enough due to the referee’s controversial actions. Both Natalya Neidhart and Apache got a couple of moments in the match to pin the champion for counts, but the referee was seemingly slow in her actions.

There was another moment where Natlaya Neidhart applied a Sharpshooter on the champion while Apache held a cross-face. Surprisingly, that submission was broken up by the referee. The crowd wasn’t happy with the referee throughout the match afterward, but he would continue, anyway.

WWE commentator Corey Graves acted like his shoulder was hurt, providing a distraction in the match, which allowed Flammer to make the cover on Apache for a three-count. The referee called for the match bell despite her boots being clearly on the ropes for the leverage.

The champion escaped the ring with the title soon after the bout was over at AAA TripleMania. As such, Natalya Neidhart and Apache were left to fight each other. The referee had to interfere and break them up, but they continued to take verbal jabs at one another to indicate their issue is far from over and that there could be a future bout between the two with one further championship opportunity.

Natalya Neidhart continues cross-promotional excursion through TripleMania

Working sporadically on WWE television, this match at TripleMania was the latest commitment for Natalya Neidhart, who has been wrestling under inter-promotional events throughout the year 2025. She previously scored victories in Josh Barnett and GCW’s Bloodsport, then unsuccessfully challenged for the NWA Women’s World title.

Heading into TripleMania, Natalya Neidhart picked up a victory alongside Lola Vice at AAA Alianzas, last month while Apache was challenging for Flammer’s title for the second time in her 736-day reign. Apache herself has the record of holding the belt on four occasions, with the latest one coming in August last year.

