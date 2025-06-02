After months of speculations, the whereabouts of Crown Jewel 2025 WWE premium live event was officially confirmed, affirming that it’s going to be a dislocation for the event in terms of the host country. The originally hosting country of Saudi Arabia of the PLE was changed, this time around, as WWE announced a takeover from Australia, instead.

Following the official confirmation on WWE’s part about Crown Jewel 2025, Dave Meltzer has provided a new update regarding future plans for the event in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer, the annual Crown Jewel men’s and women’s title matches will be intact on the show.

Crown Jewel 2025 to be followed by Survivor Series in November

Initially, these matches were first introduced last year, where top champions on Raw and SmackDown will go head-to-head in a champion vs. champion billing, and the tradition would be kept intact for Crown Jewel 2025, similarly to last November. Last year, Cody Rhodes defeated GUNTHER, and Liv Morgan scored a victory over Nia Jax to become the inaugural Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Champions.

Meltzer also noted that Survivor Series will continue to host the men’s and women’s WarGames matches, which will take place one month after Crown Jewel 2025. The specifications about the very next Saudi Arabia PLE weren’t updated by Meltzer although WWE returns to the country, this June.

Crown Jewel 2025 PLE is being listed as part of a takeover in Perth, Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, for Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night Smackdown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. John Cena is expected to make his final WWE appearance in Australia this October, as this would be one of the final Premium Live Events within his 2025 retirement tour.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26 upto Crown Jewel 2025

– Saturday, June 7, 2025: Money in the Bank 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California

– Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025: SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Sunday, October 11, 2025: Crown Jewel 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia