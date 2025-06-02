The pro-wrestling fraternity was shocked to learn about veteran R-Truth’s departure from the WWE after he spent more than 15 years with the company. The surprising news first surfaced on social media as the veteran talent himself shared a post on Twitter, mentioning the following,

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”

With many considering that it would be a ruse, Fightful Select has confirmed that R-Truth is really done with WWE,

“This is legitimate. He is leaving WWE, as the company will not be renewing his deal.”

R-Truth recently faced Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena on Saturday Night’s Main Event and came up short in what marked his last high-profile match in the WWE. This past Friday night on SmackDown, he lost to JC Mateo, which would now be considered his final TV outing for the WWE as they won’t renew his contract once it shortly expires.

While it’s still not clear when R-Truth will be officially done with the WWE will be dealing with him like Shotzi and Sonya Deville, affirming that his departure would be imminent. Given her popularity amongst the roster members as well as the fans, WWE’s move of not retaining the former tag team champion caused an uproar on social media. Fans blasted WWE for their decision, which also caused insecurity around the locker room.

R-Truth is a multi-time champion in the WWE

Aged 55, R-Truth goes way back with the WWE as he originally signed with the company back in 1999 under the ring name K-Kwik. He notably teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James before moving to the Hardcore Championship scene. In the summer of 2001, he signed with TNA Wrestling to become a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

R-Truth started his second and extensive stint with the WWE in 2008 to enjoy runs as United States and Tag Team Champion. He solidified himself as the greatest 24/7 Champion in WWE history with 53 reigns in his resume.