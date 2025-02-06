One of the top injury-prone superstars of the active WWE roster appears to be Dakota Kai who was again sidelined a few weeks ago. With reports suggesting that she’s picked up a concussion, the belief was that she could be missing action again for a long time that may not be the case as reports affirm that a scheduled comeback should be reserved for her in the coming weeks.

According to the reports of PWInsider Elite, the hope within the company is that Dakota Kai will be cleared to return to in-ring competition on WWE Raw within the next few weeks. One of the outlet’s sources stated that there’s a belief that she would be back at the end of February, if not sooner.

Dakota Kai missed an opportunity to go onto Wrestlemania 41 after not getting to compete in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match over this past weekend, which was won by a returning Charlotte Flair. Most recently, she shared an update on herself through an Instagram video while thanking the fans for all the support during this hiatus,

“I just want to say I really appreciate all the love and support you guys constantly show me, and it really helps get through these hard times, you know what I’m saying? But I feel good.”

Dakota via her Instagram story: “I really appreciate all the love and support you guys constantly show me. It really helps get through these harder times, but I feel good… love you guys, see you soon.” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7jmbA0WoB0 — Dakota Kai HQ (@DakotaKaiHQ) February 5, 2025

Dakota Kai failed to become the inaugural women’s IC champion

Before going out of action, Dakota Kai was recently seen in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament but she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria. She defeated Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Katana Chance in the tournament to get to meet Valkyria in the final but ultimately came up short.

On TV, Dakota Kai last competed in a tag team match with IYO SKY against Baszler and Stark on WWE Raw. This came after she only returned to the red brand in November after a knee injury that also caused her to go through surgery on the right meniscus. From WWE’s story-telling perspective, she was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective’s Baszler, Stark, and Sonya Deville to get written off TV. Before that, the DAMAGE CTRL member was further sidelined for nearly a year due to another knee injury as she tore her ACL in May 2023.