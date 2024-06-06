It’s been a long time since we spotted Britt Baker on AEW television which makes the company move forward with one of their top talents on board. As a cornerstone figure in AEW, she has worked very hard to improve herself and then become one of the best female wrestlers to be present in the world of professional wrestling.

All the spotlights used to be on her during weekly appearances on AEW TV but she eventually decided to take a step back. The last time we saw Britt Baker was on the September 16 episode of AEW Collision, where she faced Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, since then, she has been sidelined due to a lingering injury which was extended for undisclosed reasons.

AEW Dynamite: Saraya Wins Returning Singles Match On June 5 Episode

During a recent segment on Fightful Select’s Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp faced inquiries about Britt Baker’s AEW return status as her absence period from television screens gets prolonged. According to reports, there hasn’t been extensive communication between her and the AEW regarding her return but that doesn’t mean that the former champion isn’t eager to be back in the AEW ring.

The source was unable to dictate the extent of her recovery which keeps the stage uncertain about her next on-screen presence,

“I haven’t heard of that much communication between the two sides. I do know that Britt Baker wants to be on T.V. I don’t know if she’s healthy but she wants to be on T.V.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Harley Cameron Happy To Have Best Friend Mariah May On AEW Roster

AEW President optimistic about Britt Baker’s AEW return

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports about the absence of the former AEW Women’s World Champion and her former ally Jamie Hayter from television. Conveying anticipation for her return, Khan put the emphasize on the integral role she played in the beginning days of his company,

“Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she’s been out injured for an extended period of time. I’m very eager to get Britt back here. She’s somebody that’s been part of AEW all along. And we’d love to have her back in the mix very soon.”

Previously speaking to DS Shin on Ring The Belle, Britt Baker was asked if there’s a specific reason for her current time off on AEW television. Going by her response, it appeared that the fans wanted to see less of her on TV as a heel and being one of the top stars, she also wanted the other youngsters present on the roster to have the limelight as she’s away from the scene.