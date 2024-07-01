After being mistreated by the company for too long, Deonna Purrazzo was released by the WWE in early 2021 which appeared to be a breather for the bright talent. It gave her the opportunity that she never received on the WWE NXT roster. After lacking opportunities to showcase her skills on TV for more than a couple of years, she secured a dream job in Impact Wrestling and made a name for herself.

On numerous occasions in the past, Deonna Purrazzo reflected on her time of being on NXT and stated how things ended in underutilization from 2018 to 2022. She expressed concerns about not being used on NXT TV and being so vocal to address the issues built her a bad reputation. She was also trying to improve herself but there was a point when she simply wanted to move on.

During an interview on the Irish Wrestling Podcast, Deonna Purrazzo said that she had a resignation letter ready to send to the WWE officials. This happened just days before one major career event, that’s her debut on Raw in 2019 in a match where she was squashed by Asuka,

“I had an email in my drafts to send to say like this isn’t working out for anyone. You know, I think it would be best for me to move on and be released.”

Deonna Purrazzo remembered WWE Raw debut in 2019 with Chelsea Green

It was further recalled by Deonna Purrazzo on how that debut on Monday Night Raw was a turning point for her. She teamed up with her best friend Chelsea Green on that night in two separate matches. While she faced Asuka, Green also competed in a singles contest against Charlotte Flair,

“It was very, very cool. And couple that with the fact that Chelsea and I got to do it together… It’s one of the best days of my career.”

Going back to the resignation letter, Deonna Purrazzo believed that she was uncertain about making a decision regarding the WWE given it was her dream job and hence that mail was never sent,

“I got that email to go to Raw, and I was like, guess I shouldn’t quit.”

Deonna Purrazzo eventually had to wait for one more year before she finally got rid of the WWE and arrived at Impact Wrestling to become a multi-time Impact Knockouts World Championship in the promotion and establish herself as one of the most gem female talents in all of professional wrestling.