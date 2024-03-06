“I Was A Little Bit Too Vocal About The Things,” Deonna Purrazzo On Nightmare WWE Experience

After being ghosted for too long in her WWE days, Deonna Purrazzo was released by the company in early 2021 which appeared to be a breather for the bright talent. It gave her the opportunity that she never received on the WWE NXT roster. After not receiving much TV time for more than a couple of years, her dream job became a nightmare and she showed no hindrance to get rid of it.

While speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Deonna Purrazzo reflected on her time in NXT and stated how things ended in underutilization from 2018 to 2022. She expressed concerns about not being used on NXT TV and being so vocal to address the issues built her a bad reputation. She was trying to constantly seek honest feedback from the WWE officials which led to the release.

Deonna Purrazzo Reacted After Suffering Loss At AEW Revolution 2024

Deonna Purrazzo wanted clear-cut answers from WWE officials

Frustrated by WWE failing to give her a proper character on TV, she reached a breaking point and issued an ultimatum which appeared to be a blessing in disguise. Within a few weeks, she was gone from the company and she then ended up becoming a champion in Impact Wrestling, all of a sudden.

“I’m a 100% honest person, just be honest with me. No one could tell me, ‘We don’t like this, we do like this’ and finally I just had a breaking point of like, this isn’t working for anybody. It sure as hell is not working for me,” Deonna Purrazzo recalled.

“So either you’re gonna tell me what I’m doing wrong and I could fix it so I could be on TV because I came here to be a TV star, or I’m not going to be a TV star and you should just let me go’ and yeah, I was let go four weeks later.”

“I Am So Proud Of What I Have,” WWE’s Becky Lynch Dishes Out On Her Autobiography

Despite her difficulties with WWE in the past, Deonna Purrazzo admitted that there’s still a possibility that she could return to the WWE somewhere down the road. She was more than happy with her recent career graph where she could wrestle for Impact, AAA, NWA, and other promotions. But being a part of Wrestlemania and becoming the WWE Women’s Champion is the ultimate goal of her career.

For the time being, Deonna Purrazzo has become an All Elite starting from early 2024 by signing a contract with the Tony Khan-owned brand. She was right away treated as a star power in the women’s division which promises to more championship runs in the future.