Deonna Purrazzo is still finding her foothold in the AEW Women’s Division after entering the sixth month since her entry into the company. Holding grudges, she is eyeing a rematch against Mayu Iwatani at Forbidden Door set for later this month. Then a bigger opportunity could be waiting in the bigger PPV named All In from the United Kingdom about which she is pretty excited.

Since entering the fray in the AEW women’s roster, Deonna Purrazzo has been on the hunt for the AEW Women’s World Championship possessed by Toni Storm while Thunder Rosa has also been on the same mission since her return from an injury hiatus. Having the same goal led the two challengers to enter a feud which eventually became personal than expected.

In recent weeks, Deonna Purrazzo has competed in a number of matches against Thunder Rosa. At Double or Nothing pre-show, the two tore the house down in Las Vegas, Nevada in a match that received some of the loudest pops of the night. It was a special outing as declared by the former Impact Knockouts Champion in a conversation with Dexerto, predicting that her rival will be looking forward to a rematch,

“I won the match, but I think she’ll be upset, she’ll have something to say. I think she’ll want a rematch. I love wrestling, I want to wrestle. I’ll wrestle anybody to work my way back up to the women’s title.”

Deonna Purrazzo wants a special match with Thunder Rosa at All In

Heading into the latter part of 2024, AEW has a huge show in store from the Wembley Stadium in the form of All In and Deonna Purrazzo wants to be a part of the show. With a former champion like La Mera Mera, she wants to tear the house down at the international PPV,

“I hope I get to be there. To be able to look out at that crowd, that stadium, know the history that’s there and the history All In created… I want a match at All In, that’s my goal for the second half of the year and I’m going to make sure I’m doing the work now to make that possible.”

As the interview continued, Deonna Purrazzo, a Fujiwara Armbar specialist, was asked about a preferable match type that she would like to have at All In. She took no time to entertain the idea of having a submission match in AEW. To date, the promotion is yet to hold a submission match on their card and if her wish comes true then she could be the first in the AEW women’s division to set a record.

If the creative team accepts then we might see Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a Submission Match at All In 2024 but things are purely fictional about this match. For the time being, the two have been booked for a No-DQ encounter on the June 15 episode of Dynamite.