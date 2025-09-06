Performing in an era of the WWE where people couldn’t care less about the WWE Divas, Torrie Wilson had to work extra hard on maintaining her dignity. Throughout her career, she was conscious about not doing something that she didn’t feel comfortable with. Although it’s a fact that she, alongside some of her contemporaries, had to regularly feature in matches that one could barely imagine, in today’s world.

During her appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Torrie Wilson revealed that she learnt about one particularly outrageous idea around her after years of leaving the WWE. When asked if any uncomfortable pitches ever came her way, she further noted that nothing major was relayed to her directly. But, WWE writer Brian Gewirtz’s book did reveal something that gave her cold feet.

Torrie Wilson revealed backstage tensions for controversial female segments on WWE TV

Proceeding in the interview, Torrie Wilson further addressed former WWE star Maven’s claim that there were backstage tensions about the way she was booked on television, although no one had personal issues with her. As the topic was further discussed, the WWE Hall of Famer agreed that some women were indeed frustrated about being featured in skin-show purposes such as bikini matches.

“Especially in the beginning, like Ivory—another person at Evolution that I joked with about being thrown into a bikini match with Stacy Keibler and I—and her going off on us in the ring,” illustrated Torrie Wilson.

“Like we laugh about it now, but I was telling her how I totally understand her frustration because she’s a wrestler and we get hired and all of a sudden she’s having to get in the ring in a bikini.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Going more specific, Torrie Wilson was firm on her stance that she was never officially pitched any terrible idea by the WWE, but rather found a few of those after her in-ring career was long over. As for other uncomfortable situations, she admittedly learnt how to navigate them by staying firm. At the same time, she had to make sure that she didn’t lose any opportunity.

The return of the all-women premium live event, Evolution 2025, featured multiple legendary returns, including Torrie Wilson. Only a couple of WWE Hall of Famers were utilized in the ring, leading the returnee to only be seated at ringside during the outing, further leaving the hope for a future in-ring outing.