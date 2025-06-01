Fans are well aware of Roman Reigns being an integral part of the Samoan Dynasty that ruled the roost in the WWE. Born by the real-name, Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, or simply just Joe, he’s endured a lot before reaching the pinnacle of the sports entertainment business over the past several years. He has battled leukemia on multiple occasions.

For the record, Roman Reigns was also once suspended by the WWE while he was champion for violating the company’s wellness policy in 2016. While the exact disclosure of the policy violation was never done, he wouldn’t win a World Championship for another two years after that happened. Long before this incident, he was once arrested in real life, which occurred just shortly before he signed up with the WWE, en route to becoming a megastar.

Before entering the professional wrestling industry, Roman Reigns was a professional football player as he played in college at Georgia Tech University and went undrafted in 2007 before signing as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. After his first battle with Leukemia was over, he signed up with the Jacksonville Jaguars before he was released a week prior to the season starting.

Roman Reigns went through a downward spiral before coming to the WWE

Canadian Football League was the next destination for young Roman Reigns as he played five games before getting released by the Edmonton Eskimos, leading to his official retirement from football.

Thus, his dream of being a professional football player was crushed, and he went through a tough phase in life, causing a run-in with the law in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, in 2010.

As the record would say, Roman Reigns was arrested that year for disorderly intoxication and affray, unlawful assembly, and riot. In layman’s terms. He was basically taken under custody for being drunk and seemingly getting into a fight. Much details of the arrest were never made public, except for his mugshot going public in 2013 when he had already debuted on the WWE main roster.

Roman Reigns was released on a $1,000 bond on the same night that he was arrested, and hence, he never had to spend time in jail. However, he was forced to pay $500 for each of his charges. Moving on from that downward phase in life, WWE would change his life as he now boasts to be the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era.