Away from the WWE, Roman Reigns is gearing up for his next movie venture that’s slated for an OTT release, this summer. According to the updates from Amazon MGM, he’d feature in The Pickup, an action-comedy. The WWE Superstar starrer project will premiere on August 6 on Prime Video.

Apart from Roman Reigns, the film also stars Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson. For the record, the former WWE Champion had taken time off from WWE after losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, last year, and the subsequent reports stated that he was busy filming this project. He then returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 to start a feud with Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline.

It's everyone for themselves. The Pickup premieres August 6 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/xhcYfSp9Yl — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 28, 2025

Storyline revealed for Roman Reigns’ next Amazon Prime movie

Directed by Tim Story, this Roman Reigns movie will revolve around a routine cash pickup, which takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer). Plans thus go way beyond the cash cargo as chaos starts unfolding around them.

Written by Kevin Burrows & Matt Mider, the official star cast of The Pick Up includes Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Producers on the project included John Davis, John Fox, Murphy, Story, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Previous reports have already suggested that Roman Reigns will also star in a live-action Street Fighter movie starring Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo. These star powers are reportedly in talks to star in Legendary’s upcoming project, based on the popular Capcom video game series.

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE programming on the Raw after WrestleMania 41 episode, where he was attacked by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins after being betrayed by Paul Heyman on the night of Wrestlemania 41. He’s being inserted into the official poster of WWE Summerslam 2025, hinting at a return to WWE programming on or before the PLE. As such, he’s also being advertised to be at Money in the Bank PLE, next weekend in Los Angeles.