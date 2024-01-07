Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches

All

WWE

Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 6:59 PM

Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches

Drew McIntyre has been a prominent figure in the WWE for the past several years and he’s also the one to have carried the company during the tough COVID-19 pandemic era. Being a fan-favorite name, he remains one of the most protected TV characters on TV until the latest heel-turn. This essentially pushed him into a feud against Seth Rollin for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Over on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, otherwise dubbed as the Day 1 edition, Drew McIntyre lost a major title match to Seth Rollins and now he’s reached a crossroads in his career. Some of the fans were shocked at the challenger suffering yet another clean pinfall loss to Rollins. Now, it appears that time is here for him to think about what the future holds for him.

Kayla Braxton Wasn’t Interested In Getting Employed By The WWE

According to Mike Johnson on PWInsider’s Q&A session, after he was asked about Drew McIntyre signing an extension on his contract, no positive update was given regarding whether the two parties reached an agreement or not,

“We have not heard WWE and McIntyre have come to terms on a new deal yet.”

The report comes just after Dave Meltzer stated in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there haven’t been any significant developments regarding Drew McIntyre and his plans in the WWE. He has been considering various options, including taking time off to spend time with his family after being long away from them for an extended period due to his wrestling commitments.

“In the case of McIntyre, as of this week there was nothing new as far as what he was looking at doing. He’s considered a number of things including taking time off to be with his family that he’s seen little of for so long.”

Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre reacted to his loss to Seth Rollins on Day 1

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre himself took to Twitter and uploaded a video of himself working out and addressing what could be next for him following his loss to Seth Rollins on the Day 1 Raw episode. An upset Scottish Warrior wasn’t sure what the future holds for him,

“Got all the messages, sorry if I’ve not replied, I’ve seen what everybody has been saying. What’s next for Drew McIntyre? Monday was all or nothing. The honest answer is I don’t know.”

Drew McIntyre’s contract was originally set to expire in April 2024, but it was extended due to his absence. While his contractual status with WWE remains a topic of discussion, nothing is known about how further he’s locked on board with the company.

Tagged:

drew mcintyre

Seth Rollins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Day 1

WWE RAW

Related Article
WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work
WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work

Jan 7, 2024, 7:20 PM

Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches
Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches

Jan 7, 2024, 6:59 PM

Kayla Braxton Wasn’t Interested In Getting Employed By The WWE
Kayla Braxton Wasn’t Interested In Getting Employed By The WWE

Jan 7, 2024, 6:52 PM

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Update On New Title Match Featuring Logan Paul
WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Update On New Title Match Featuring Logan Paul

Jan 7, 2024, 6:46 PM

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery
WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

Jan 7, 2024, 2:34 PM

Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber
Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber

Jan 7, 2024, 2:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy