Drew McIntyre Reveals The Scariest Bump He’s Taken In His WWE Career

Drew McIntyre remained a prominent figure in the WWE for the past several years. He’s also the one to have carried the company during the tough COVID-19 pandemic era. Being a fan-favorite name, WWE kept him as one of the most protected TV characters on TV until the latest heel-turn happened where he already went through a couple of unsuccessful World Heavyweight Championship defenses.

Opening up about his experiences inside WWE Hell in a Cell matches Drew McIntyre revealed that this structure is something that brings out the ultimate weakness inside him. Speaking with The West Sport, he also shared his disdain for the grueling structure. On that note, she also shared a scary bump off the side of the structure that’s been unforgettable for him.

“I was halfway up, but you know I’m 6′ 7″ with my wrestling boots on, so I’m looking back as before I fell an additional 7 foot nearly. So falling 17 foot through a table, and you got a table can break your fall. I’m not going to suggest this for anybody, but you know gravity is a hell of a thing, and you weight 280 [pounds], you pick up speed and it was the worst thing my career.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Drew McIntyre suffered an injury during Hell in a Cell matches

Drew McIntyre further noted how he lost the two Hell in a Cell match that he’s been part of in his WWE career. Plus, he came out of these matches in an injured state. It was also revealed by the top WWE Star that Seth Rollins also feels that the Hell in a Cell is a brutal match, and the falls from the structure are the worst they’ve had.

Speaking of the scariest fall of his career, Drew McIntyre was referring to where he fell off the side of the Cell structure and onto a table during his title match against Randy Orton. He ultimately lost that bout against “The Viper” at Hell in a Cell in 2020 to conclude his first reign as the WWE Champion.

In recent times, there have been speculations around Drew McIntyre’s future with the WWE since late 2023 as reports indicated his contract is set to expire in early 2024. Despite his strong status on the Raw roster, the time is ticking down on his contract which is something unimaginable for the WWE fans. The significant part is that WWE has yet to sign him into a new deal with the company but the belief is that something will eventually be worked out between the two parties.