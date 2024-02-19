Logan Paul Reaches A Historic Milestone In His WWE Career

Logan Paul has been in possession of the United States Championship for two months now and it’s almost confirmed that he will be heading into Wrestlemania 40 with the title for a title defense that will garner mainstream attention. Back at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, last month, he went through a solid title defense and he will also be in action in WWE’s upcoming premium live event.

On this past episode of WWE Smackdown, Logan Paul claimed a huge win over The Miz in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier to advance to the Men’s Chamber match set for this Saturday’s premium live event from Perth, Australia. This victory also means that he will compete against the likes of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens with the winner getting a shot at Seth Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

As revealed through a post on Twitter, this match was Logan Paul’s first non-PLE match of his career, which also marked his tenth match. He became the first WWE Superstar to compete in 9 matches in premium live events before working in a match on television or at house shows.

This is set to be @LoganPaul's first non-PLE match in his @WWE career, and his 10th match overall. He'll become the first Superstar to compete in 9 PPV/PLE matches before having a match on #WWERaw or #SmackDown. https://t.co/hBosqEgntn — Wrestling Stats & Info (@WWEStats) February 16, 2024

Logan Paul making appearances in the WWE since 2021

For those who don’t remember, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 where he was a special guest of Sami Zayn for his match against Kevin Owens. Since then he made special appearances for the WWE and improved his in-ring skills which led to a tag team match with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Since officially getting signed with the WWE, Logan Paul has made several appearances at premium live events as a top draw on the card and showcased impressive ring calibers. He then defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to win the United States Title at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 before retaining the title via DQ at the Royal Rumble over Kevin Owens.

While speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul talked about his match with Kevin Owens and retaining his title against The Prizefighter. Paul which led him to belief that he could be the next Roman Reigns,

“I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE, and that’s all it takes, title defense at a time. Who knows? With this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns.”