WWE Raw: Judgment Day Match Made Official; Updated Match Card

As the Road to Wrestlemania continues, WWE Raw will present yet another loaded episode from their side, tonight. This edition will also mark the final one before the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event emanates this week from Australia. Several matches including a title match have been made, official for the PLE and now a massive tag team match has also been added to the card.

For months now, R-Truth has been dealing with the mistaken belief that he was a member of The Judgment Day, only to be dismantled by the group member. Last week on WWE Raw, a similar occasion occurred after a timely intervention from DIY, prompted by a call from The Miz, fended off that attack.

Following that happening, it’s been confirmed that a massive eight-man tag team match will be happening on WWE Raw, serving as the final showdown before Elimination Chamber. In this match, The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio will compete against R-Truth, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano.

An official preview for this match has been given where this encounter was billed to be an “epic showdown on WWE Raw,

“Much to his disappointment, The Judgment Day attempted to beat down the lovable underdog, who was saved by #DIY after The Miz called in a favor. Now R-Truth, The Miz, and #DIY will take on the deadly Judgment Day, who look to gain a monumental win before Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.”

Apart from the tag team bout, Gunther will go through a huge championship defense on WWE Raw while two top stars will also battle it out in a mega singles affair.

WWE Raw February 19 episode match card

– Final builds for Elimination Chamber 2024

– A massive matchup between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre

– GUNTHER to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso

– A Last Chance Battle Royal featuring Indi Hartwell, Shayna Baszler, Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and Mia Yim where the winner will secure the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.