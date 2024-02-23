Elimination Chamber 2024: Highlights From Press Conference Of WWE PLE

Heading into the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event set for tomorrow night, WWE hosted a Wrestlemania-like press conference in Perth, the host city. With a packed Australian audience in attendance at the media event, a lot went down and you can check the highlights as given below:

– Home country favorite Grayson Waller came out to open the Elimination Chamber 2024 press conference and got a pop from the crowd. The crowd chanted John “Cena Sucks” after he mentioned being in the ring with the WWE Legend at Money in the Bank where Cena wanted to bring Wrestlemania to London. Waller told the fans to acknowledge their Tribal Chief Roman Reign and they did so.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H stated that Cody Rhodes couldn’t be at the Elimination Chamber 2024 press conference and he made the fans sing Cody’s theme song.

Charlotte Flair’s Injury On WWE Smackdown Took An Emotional Toll On Her

– Seth Rollins vowed to defeat whoever wins the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match and walk out of WrestleMania 40 as still World Heavyweight Champion.

– Randy Orton remembered that he visited Australia 22 years ago in what was his first international WWE tour. Orton said this is going to be his 9th Elimination Chamber match and he’s not leaving the WWE for Hollywood.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Triple H Clarifies The Rock’s Status For WWE PLE

An intense fight broke out at the Elimination Chamber 2024 press conference

– United States Champion Logan Paul took a shot at the other Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 which led Kevin Owens to get physical with him. The two got separated by Triple H, Randy Orton, and security. Owens accidentally pushed Triple H in an intense moment.

– Bianca Belair claimed that she’s going to continue her undefeated WrestleMania streak this year as well during a hype-up segment for the Women’s Chamber match. In this segment, Tiffany Stratton called Becky Lynch a “has been”.

– WWE announced a new match for the Elimination Chamber 2024 Kickoff Show: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae.

– Nia Jax claimed that she was going to squash “Mami” Rhea Ripley right in front of the latter’s family and win the Women’s World Championship. Rhea threw her drink in Nia’s face after which Grayson and Rhea ended the Elimination Chamber 2024 by pouring alcohol in their shoe and drinking it.