Elimination Chamber 2024: Triple H Clarifies The Rock’s Status For WWE PLE

Elimination Chamber 2024 to have a presence from the top WWE Superstars although the top-most of them won’t be making an appearance. No poster or advertisement of the PLE had WWE Champion Roman Reigns’ name on it and he hasn’t traveled with the WWE crew.

Furthermore, Roman took to Twitter and confirmed sending Paul Heyman to Elimination Chamber 2024 so that he can appear on The Grayson Waller Effect to confront Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

In a follow-up video posted by WWE, The Rock said that he won’t be traveling to Perth for the PLE but then he mentioned arriving there if Cody and his “girlfriend” Seth talk trash on the talk-show segment so he could slap the pi** out of them. This video raised hopes of the WWE Universe of a potential appearance of the Brahma Bull at the PLE.

During an interview on Xav and Michelle for Breakfast podcast, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked to clarify The Rock’s status for Elimination Chamber and he was pretty open about it. Mentioning that The Great One is having a busy schedule, it was confirmed by the WWE head honcho that the celebrity mega star won’t make it to the show,

“This show will be spectacular and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events, unfortunately, this was not one of them.”

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is set for tomorrow night February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The confirmed match card for the annual PLE is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect