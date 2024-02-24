Elimination Chamber 2024: Possible Outcomes Revealed From WWE PLE Matches

WWE will present the Elimination Chamber 2024 edition as the final Premium Live Event in Australia for Wrestlemania 40. With TKO in control of things for the very first time following the departure of Vince McMahon, they essentially want this year’s ‘Mania to become the Biggest Event of the Year in sports entertainment by all means.

With all the hype around Wrestlemania 40, a number of matches for the show will be announced during tonight’s Elimination Chamber 2024. From the Land Down Under, the Optus Stadium in Perth with an audience capacity of 70,000 will be the host of the PLE but WWE will be using 55,000 seats to announce it as a sell-out.

With the anticipation being this high for the annual extravaganza, the final betting odds for Elimination Chamber 2024 are now out by BetOnline to reveal the possible winners from the scheduled matches of the PLE.

In the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup, Drew McIntyre stands out as the one to win the match. Securing a win in this match will earn him an opportunity for a title shot against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 in April.

McIntyre holds -2000 odds which are way more than the follow-ups. Reports recently claimed that the top WWE Superstar’s contract could be up for grabs but he will stay with the company until the biggest PLE of the year after additional dates were added to his contract.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup, Becky Lynch is another sure-shot favorite to win the bout with the odds being -2000 in her favor. Rhea Ripley is another favorite to retain the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax, with odds being -8000 which should further confirm the Lynch vs. Ripley dream matchup at Wrestlemania 40.

Elimination Chamber 2024 betting odds at a glance

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Drew McIntyre 1/20 (-2000)

Randy Orton 5/1 (+500)

LA Knight 7/1 (+700)

Logan Paul 14/1 (+1400)

Bobby Lashley 20/1 (+2000)

Kevin Owens 20/1 (+2000)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Winner

Becky Lynch 1/20 (-2000)

Bianca Belair 5/1 (+500)

Raquel Rodriguez 6/1 (+600)

Liv Morgan 14/1 (+1400)

Naomi 25/1 (+2500)

Tiffany Stratton 25/1 (+2500)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Judgment Day (c) -2000 (1/20)

Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate +700 (7/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -8000 (1/80)

Nia Jax +1100 (11/1)