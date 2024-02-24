WWE Wrestlemania 40: Rumor Killer On Triple H’s Return For A Match Against The Rock

With the ongoing saga around the Wrestlemania 40 main event featuring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Triple H, many believe that the latter duo could eventually be booked in a singles match. The rumors come despite the fact that the WWE Chief Content Officer has permanently been banned from donning the wrestling boots, ever again.

A couple of promo sessions went down between the two of them around the Wrestlemania 40 press conference which fueled up the rumors. But Ringside News can confirm there is no concrete evidence that WWE is planning this match between the two former cornerstone figures of WWE programming. Zero truth to the notion of that match via those promo sessions has been indicated by the source.

Charlotte Flair Spotted With John Cena At WWE NXT Performance Center

It was further noted that the mention of a potential match between Triple H and The Rock at Wrestlemania 40 might fuel up from a past faceoff between the two that came nearly a decade ago but nothing materialized from that confrontation.

In this regard, it should be noted Triple H had previously dealt with health issues in the past. Significant heart problems took a toll on her body which led him to surrender his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring at Wrestlemania 38. So, it’s highly unlikely that he would return for a main event level match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Becky Lynch Warned By Rhea Ripley

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock was taken out of the main event match

WWE has confirmed that the Men’s Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 40. Before the official announcement, The Rock was chosen by Roman Reigns to possibly set up the biggest main event in the history of ‘Mania.

However, following fan backlash, The Rock was taken out of the equation. According to the reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was The People’s Champion himself who took himself out of the WrestleMania 40 main event and put Cody Rhodes in the challenger’s spot,

“There is said to be far more behind the scenes that hasn’t come out but given the timing can’t be talked about now. But Johnson over the weekend said it was best to be out of the Reigns match, put Cody in, which by this point everyone conceded by then. It was Johnson who then pitched the heel turn and he did pitch the idea of the Reigns & Rock vs. Rhodes & Rollins match for night one. So that was his idea if that is how it turns out.”