Top WWE Raw Superstar Admits, “I Never Had Any Background In Wrestling At All”

Carmella is one of the mainstays of the WWE women’s division and has achieved several accolades. A couple of years ago, she returned to television to be gunning for the women’s championship but remained unsuccessful. She’s likely to remain in the same spot shortly following her motherhood journey. In a recent interview, she opened up on her career and how her in-ring name came by.

Admittedly, Carmella put a lot of effort into her character work to become a cornerstone figure in the WWE women’s division to compensate for her lack of wrestling experience when she first entered WWE. This was the reason behind debuting the gimmick of the moonwalking, trash-talking Princess of Staten Island back in 2016.

During a recent interview with Scott McGlynn on Celebrity Skin Talk, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion had the following to offer regarding her former WWE gimmick,

“I came up with Carmella because I did not come from wrestling. A lot of the girls at the point when I started, they all came from a different avenue of wrestling, and I never had any background in wrestling at all. So, I thought, ‘Well, then my thing that I need to be really strong in is my character, and I really just wanted to bring it.”

Carmella dropped her Princess of Staten Island moniker in late 2020 to transition into The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE. Inspired by her roots, she wanted to inspire her character from the characters of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The 35-year-old superstar wanted her on-screen image to be fabulous with the habit of trash-talking.

As the interview continued, the current WWE Raw Superstar also thanked her fanbase for supporting her trash-talking character, whom she’s in deep love with,

“I’m really grateful that my character is just; that’s what people know me by. They know that Carmella talks a lot of trash. She does the moonwalk; she looks the part. It’s so much fun.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Carmella returned from a hiatus in early 2022

The only two-time Women’s Money in the Bank winner suffered an injury during a WWE live event in North Charleston back in July 2022 during a triple threat match for the RAW Women’s Championship that also featured Bianca Belair and Asuka. This forced her to go into the longest hiatus from the WWE of her WWE career.

Then, Carmella returned on WWE Raw in late January to go straight into the title picture. She competed in the 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber match against Liv Morgan, Asuka, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Cross to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. That match was ultimately won by Asuka.