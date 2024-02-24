Elimination Chamber 2024: Rhea Ripley Retains Title In Main Event Of WWE PLE

Rhea Ripley was the frontal figure of the WWE’s latest bygone premium live event in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024. As reported earlier, she was rightly featured in the main event of the WWE PLE and went on to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship against the Irresistible Force, Nia Jax.

It was a full emotional night for Rhea Ripley in front of her family, in her home country of Australia, against Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024. The win ensures that Ripley will now head to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia to face the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match, Becky Lynch.

The Rock’s Next Appearance Officially Announced On WWE Programming

Elimination Chamber 2024: Jax and Ripley featured in a brutal encounter

It was a brutal encounter between Ripley and Jax in the final match of Elimination Chamber 2024 where the two mostly dealt with chops and submission maneuvers. At one point in the match, Ripley tripped Jax on the apron. Ripley then cleared off the announce desk and attempted an inhuman powerbomb on Jax but she was unsuccessful.

Jax eventually countered and hit a Samoan Drop to Ripley onto the announce desk, but it didn’t break. Jax then hit Ripley with an elbow drop to send her crashing through the table. Ripley was able to avoid a second such attempt from Jax. Upon getting her into the ring, Rhea capitalized by suplexing her off the second rope before hitting her with a superkick, and the Riptide for the victory at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Charlotte Flair Spotted With John Cena At WWE NXT Performance Center

The latest bygone WWE Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia was truly a night of memorable moments in an international capacity. It began with the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match, and fans finally witnessed Becky Lynch win the match and earn yet another championship bout at Wrestlemania.

It was a hard-fought victory for THE MAN in what was another physical encounter inside the Chamber pod. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan were close to winning the match as well and they showed effort in their win. Following her epic win at Elimination Chamber 2024, WWE took to their Instagram account and uploaded a video of Lynch after her win, where she sent a message and reminded that WrestleMania can’t be spelled without The Man.

”You can’t spell WrestleMania without The Man.”