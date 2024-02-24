The Rock’s Next Appearance Officially Announced On WWE Programming

In the absence of some top names from WWE programming due to different reasons, The Rock has to get involved in the builds of the Wrestlemania 40 premium live event. The sudden entry to the WWE storyline essentially spread shockwaves through the wrestling world as it momentarily overshadowed Cody Rhodes’ highly anticipated match at the upcoming PLE scheduled in April.

The Rock was then back on Smackdown a week ago to make a significant impact as he officially strengthened The Bloodline faction by joining them onboard. Being an ally of Roman Reigns, he went fully heel and admitted to ensuring the title reign of his cousin continues against Cody Rhodes following Wrestlemania 40.

WWE Smackdown: Big Returns Announced For March 1 Episode

The compelling storyline will continue heading into Wrestlemania 40 and The Rock will continue to be a key factor in it. WWE therefore wasted no time in capitalizing on the momentum generated by the appearance of the mainstream celebrity as they have now announced via their official Twitter account that he’s set to grace the March 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona,

”BREAKING:@TheRockreturns to #SmackDown next Friday, March 1, LIVE in Glendale, AZ!”

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Rumor Killer On Triple H’s Return For A Match Against The Rock

The Rock is involved in WWE Wrestlemania 40 storyline

The Rock was first announced to be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Wrestlemania 40 in the main event before it was changed to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title. Afterward, the previous challenger took aim at WWE fans for prioritizing Cody Rhodes over his dream showdown with Roman Reigns. A fired-up promo also added fuel to the rumors of his return to in-ring action.

Tensions with Triple H also hinted that he could be heading for a showdown with him despite the latter being dismissed from in-ring action. A couple of promo sessions went down between the two of them around the Wrestlemania 40 press conference which fueled up the rumors. But Ringside News can confirm there is no concrete evidence that WWE is planning this match between the two former cornerstone figures of WWE programming. Zero truth to the notion of that match via those promo sessions has been indicated by the source.