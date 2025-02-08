Ending the controversial phase from last weekend’s Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre has returned on WWE TV to qualify for the Elimination Chamber 2025 men’s division matchup. In what appeared to be his first blue brand win in quite a while, the former WWE Champion has now got another shot to head onto the Wrestlemania 41 main event.

With the Elimination Chamber 2025 match build-up continuing on Smackdown, Drew McIntyre appeared on the show and stated that he’s coming for Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship, as he has officially joined the SmackDown brand. Drew was admittedly happy about leaving Raw and the toxic work environment over there. Jimmy Uso interrupted followed by LA Knight.

Ahead of their scheduled Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifier, LA Knight delivered the following message to McIntyre.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart. If something arises in your life, it hits you in the feels and you have to cry, let it out. It’s good for your mental health, it’s good for you, it doesn’t make you any less of a man.”

This clearly was a shot at Drew who was angry at LA for stealing the spotlight from his elimination in the Rumble match. As the promo segment ended, Drew McIntyre defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match. Drew pinned Jimmy with the Claymore Kick finisher to secure his spot at the Chamber match.

LA Knight with an important message on SmackDownpic.twitter.com/qRppQxcwql — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) February 8, 2025

On the coming edition of Raw, Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will be battling for the fourth spot at the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match. Next Friday, the fifth man of the melee will be decided between Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu via a triple threat. The following Monday Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will compete for the final spot inside the gimmick match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory of this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. 3 TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. 3 TBD