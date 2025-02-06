Wrestlemania 41 could turn out to be an event that would be loaded with matches featuring cross-promotional talents. This comes as an aftermath of the recent announcement of WWE and TNA entering a multi-year deal where both promotional talents will be available for appearances on each other’s shows.

Throughout 2024, TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT talents had crossovers in multiple shows. In the latest, the news of an official deal between the two companies has been announced as we assume that these crossovers will be available on the main roster, too. Furthermore, it appears even Wrestlemania 41 could feature talents from TNA.

Recently, Jordynne Grace took to Twitter/X and predicted that an Ultimate X match at WrestleMania 41 might end up happening. She didn’t specifically mention this year’s Mania would be the host but she was confident in her prediction that this match would happen one day and hence, told the fans to bookmark her post.

Wrestlemania 41: Roman Reigns’ Path To WWE PLE Changed Overtime

Ultimate X Match in TNA historically sees a prize, typically a championship or red X suspended 15 feet above the ring by two crossing cables. The first person to take possession of the hung object is declared the winner of the match. Ladders are banned from being used to climb and reach the target but they can be used as a weapon. Time will tell if WWE will insert an Ultimate X Match at Wrestlemania 41.

Jordynne Grace has been a major part of the WWE-TNA crossover, as she competed in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble. She later challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground. Plus, Grace also defended the TNA Knockouts World Championship on the September 10th episode of NXT besides competing at NXT’s 2300 Arena event. Time will tell if she will be in attendance at the Wrestlemania 41 PLE as part of the deal.

Future Of Jordynne Grace Following Debuting In WWE At Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest