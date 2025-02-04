In a surprising turn of events, Liv Morgan is heading into the women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 matchup for a future title match opportunity set for Wrestlemania 41. Interestingly, it turned out to be her nemesis, Rhea Ripley who helped her out going into the gimmick match scheduled in WWE calendar, next month.

On the February 3 episode of Monday Night Raw, IYO SKY told Rhea Ripley backstage that she’ll win the Elimination Chamber 2025 match and go on to face her at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan attacked IYO from behind. Ripley scared her away but then Raquel Rodriguez pounced on her with a cheap shot.

Afterward, on Raw, Liv Morgan defeated IYO SKY via DQ to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match after Rhea Ripley interfered in the match and punched Liv to cause the disqualification. With Rodriguez continuously attempting to get involved or cause distractions, SKY stopped the powerbomb attempt by Liv and double-stomped on her chest on the apron.

“The Genius of the Sky” was also able to hit a springboard moonsault off the top rope, but Morgan caught her mid-air with a Codebreaker. As the Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifier continued, SKY hit Morgan with running double knees in the corner and went up for the pendant Moonsault. It was then that Rodriguez jumped on the apron to provide a distraction, allowing Morgan to counter the move.

SKY fought back and was on her way to delivering a German suplex when Ripley ran down to the ring to take out Rodriguez. In the heat of the moment, Ripley delivered a forearm on Morgan in the face, allowing the latter to win the match via disqualification and advance to the Elimination Chamber 2025 match. Ripley was seemingly apologetic after the loss with SKY not being happy.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory of this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. 4 TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. 5 TBD