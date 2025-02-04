The field for the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 is gradually shaping up and it should turn out to be a star-studded event, as well following Royal Rumble. Following John Cena’s declaration, last Saturday night, her long-time rival cum current top draw from Monday Night Raw, CM Punk has entered the fray that will consist of four more superstars.

In the main event of the February 3 episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 edition. After both men came up short in the Royal Rumble, they had another chance to qualify for the main event of WrestleMania 41 on last night’s show and it was Punk who stood tall and grabbed the opportunity via the win over Zayn.

Once the Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifier match was over, Punk and Zayn shook hands. It was then that Kevin Owens came out and attacked Sami. Continuing her menace on the co-stars, Owens took him out with a Package Piledriver.

WWE Smackdown: Two Royal Rumble Winners To Appear On February 7 Episode

CM defeats Sami Zayn to move into Elimination Chamber 2025

Before this segment, Zayn was initially called out by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins on Raw. Rollins gave him a pep-talk in that confrontation. Afterward, Rollins and Punk almost came to blows on the ramp before the Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifier began. However, Punk and Zayn ultimately got to settle the dust inside the ring in a back-and-forth bout, before Punk got Zayn in the Anaconda Vice in the middle of the ring. To finish things off, Punk was able to dodge a Helluva Kick and the GTS for the pinfall win over Zayn.

WWE Raw: AJ Styles Moves To Red Brand; Update On Another Top Star’s Status

After coming up short of the opportunity to head into Elimination Chamber 2025, Zayn was attacked by Owens on the ramp. Owens hit him with the Package Piledriver, the same move that hurt the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December leading the champion to leave the arena on a stretcher.

Seemingly, Owens is frustrated with Zayn for not helping him during the WWE championship ladder match against Rhodes at Royal Rumble, where Zayn checked on his friend, but didn’t stop Rhodes from climbing the ladder and grabbing the WWE title as well as the winged eagle belt. The altercation might lead Owens and Zayn to a match at Elimination Chamber 2025 that’s taking place in their home country of Canada.