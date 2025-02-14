The focus of the Elimination Chamber 2025 WWE premium live event will be the two titular matches inside the Chamber structures, which have high stakes. The winners of these men’s and women’s division matches will go on to compete in title matches at the biggest stage of Wrestlemania 41 in April.

With WWE reducing the number of matches on their premium live event card, Elimination Chamber 2025 only has the two gimmick matches on the card and no other build-up is available regarding further match announcements for the PLE. The assumption is that over four matches should be there on the card as a new title match has surfaced in the conversation.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes discussed that there’s a possibility of Shinsuke Nakamura defending his United States championship at Elimination Chamber 2025. While the challenger for the champion remains unknown, there have been rumblings that Nakamura could end up having his next title match outing at SkyDome.

“I’ve heard rumblings of a Shinsuke Nakamura title defense. Don’t know the opponent, but that’s one that I’ve heard could take place at the SkyDome.”

Upon his comeback to the WWE, Nakamura quickly won the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at the WWE Survivor Series in November 2024. He later retained the title by disqualification in a rematch on the January 10 episode of SmackDown. Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025, the champion isn’t involved in any active feud on Smackdown.

Nakamura had also attempted to go onto Wrestlemania 41 by entering the Royal Rumble match but that attempt wasn’t successful. Three episodes of Friday Night Smackdown are yet to air before Elimination Chamber 2025 and we assume that WWE will determine a new opponent for Nakamura’s US title during those upcoming shows.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. 2 TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. 2 TBD