WWE releases have started trimming off the roster for good following the 2025 Royal Rumble premium live event. Starting last week, the names of ex-WWE talents are growing with two more names being mentioned as the latest departures. Among them, one appears to be a former champion, as well.

Elektra Lopez is one of the latest WWE releases as PWInsider reported last night. This comes after her profile has been moved to the alumni section on WWE.com.

Lopez signed with the WWE in early 2021 and debuted on NXT that year in June, aligning herself with Legado Del Fantasma. The faction was called up to the main roster the following year with Lopez still residing on NXT. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro joined Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega to form the new LWO.

The latest WWE release then eventually reunited with Legado Del Fantasma in January 2024 as Mysterio’s LWO was separated from Escobar’s LWO. Playing the role of Vega, she continued playing LWO’s manager until her contract was terminated. Most of the time, she was kept out of her in-ring duties. Her only singles win came on SmackDown over Vega on the April 5, 2024, episode. Recently, she competed in the first round of the WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament, losing a triple threat match to Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi.

Ex women’s tag team champion appears to be another latest WWE release

Isla Dawn also appears to be another WWE release, getting herself added to the recent wave. This weekend, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion posted an image to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Here for a good time, not a long time. See you in 90.” This was likely a reference to a 90-day no-compete clause. Dawn’s final match took place at the January 27 Main Event. With her Unholy Union partner Alba Fyre, she captured the tag team titles, last year.

That being said, the latest spree of WWE releases includes – Cedric Alexander, Sonya Deville, the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar), Paul Ellering, Blair Davenport, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Isla D,awn and Elektra Lopez. These roster cuare ae probably happening to make way for newer talents in the mainstay scene.