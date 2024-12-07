There have long been rumors regarding potential switches across WWE Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands before WWE content moves to Netflix in early 2025. As such, rumors are also heard regarding a draft or superstar shakeup to load things up for the red brand as it starts airing on the biggest online streaming giant of the world.

Proving things true, a transfer window has been opened across WWE Raw, Smackdown, and NXT as informed on the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network. This will eventually cause multiple switches to be made across the three brands that WWE has to offer.

In the opening segment of the December 6 episode of Smackdown on the USA Network, Chad Gable interrupted the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, entering the scene with Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile to the sound of American Made’s music. It was noted by Gable he was offered a position on the blue brand from WWE Raw. Gable also mentioned that a transfer window will thereby be open.

Superstars will be available for transfer across WWE Raw – Smackdown – NXT

Following this segment, the commentator of Smackdown, Michael Cole said a transfer window is now open as things will be shifting around in a major way ahead of WWE Raw’s premiere on Netflix. Raw, SmackDown, and NXT General Managers would be working together to move talents around and thereby present a revamped scenario in December.

Later, SmackDown host, USA Network also posted a similar update on their social media handle, suggesting that the transfer window will be there, allowing WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT talents to interchange their spots.

Throughout this week’s Smackdown, teases were seen for coming changes as WWE Raw Superstars were seen on the Friday night show. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was welcoming Dominik Mysterio into his office. Later, Aldis also greeted the WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at a point when Carmelo Hayes was supposed to talk to him.

Hayes also threatened to head onto WWE Raw if Aldis doesn’t come up with appropriate future plans for him. That being said, it’s almost confirmed that some major changes on the WWE rosters are incoming ahead of the Netflix move that’s scheduled for January 6.