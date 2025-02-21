With Wrestlemania 41 approaching, rumors are rampant about WWE’s plans for the marquee matches on the show. It now appears that the company has plans for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor to lock horns on the show in April. According to WrestleVotes, WWE plans to bill this match as a “first time ever at WrestleMania” match.

Styles and Balor won’t actually meet inside the square circle for the first time in the WWE at Wrestlemania 41 as they previously faced off at TLC 2017, where “The Demon” version of Balor defeated The Phenomenal One.

Recently, AJ returned to WWE programming from an injury at Royal Rumble 2025 and he defeated Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day on Raw in his match back in the game. AJ has also begun a feud with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. As for Finn, he lost the World Tag Team Championship and then lost to Seth Rollins on Raw in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to miss his chance to compete in a title match at Wrestlemania 41.

Reports from WrestleVotes also suggested that WWE is planning to do Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41,

“I do know they’re gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Seeds for this match at Wrestlemania 41 were already planted on SmackDown after Jacob confronted Solo backstage for leaving after his loss to Roman Reigns on Raw’s Netflix premiere. Sikoa rather instructed Jacob to win the Elimination Chamber and take back the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

However, Jacob failed to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match in the main event match of SmackDown. Sikoa interfered in the match and attacked Braun Strowman. Cody came out and brawled with Sikoa which led him to accidentally lay out Tama Tonga. Jacob wasn’t happy about it.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)