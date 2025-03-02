Trish Stratus remained victorious in her returning tag team match in a WWE ring at the Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event. Performing in front of her hometown fans, family, and friends, the legendary WWE Superstar also kept one of her major records intact.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event aired, live on Peacock/WWE Network from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last night that’s the home turf for Trish. In the second match of the night, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus defeated Nia Jax & Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

Stratus and Stratton wore matching white and blue gear in a tribute to Toronto. On the way out, Stratton also received louder reactions from the Elimination Chamber 2025 audience than Stratus. She also scored the pin-fall win on behalf of her team at Elimination Chamber 2025.

After receiving a hot tag, Stratton hit LeRae with an Alabama Slam and Jax with a spinebuster. Stratton drop-kicked LeRae for two and then tried for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but LeRae tripped her off the top. Jax followed with a leg drop but Stratton gave Jax a back suplex and tagged in Stratus.

Elimination Chamber 2025: Tiffany Stratton pins Nia Jax for the win

The finishing sequences of this match at Elimination Chamber 2025 saw Stratus hitting Jax with a Super Stratusfaction off the top ropes. LeRae tried to break up the cover with a springboard moonsault but Stratus moved out of the way. As LeRae landed on her partner, Stratus made the tag back to Stratton, making way for her to hit the PME on Jax for the pin-fall win.

Heading into Elimination Chamber 2025, Stratus held a perfect 7-0 record in traditional tag team matches in her home country of Canada throughout her WWE career, with past wins alongside partners like John Cena and Lita. Following this win with Stratton, this record has now advanced to 8-0 score.

Trish Stratus originally made her in-ring return during the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match, entering the match as the 25th seed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her career. Later, she saved Tiffany Stratton from a beatdown by Jax and LeRae to book herself in this tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2025.