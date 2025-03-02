Wrestlemania 41 can now be dubbed as Wr-EST-lemania following the latest Elimination Chamber 2025 WWE premium live event as the EST of the WWE, Bianca Belair won the women’s Elimination Chamber match to earn her ticket to a title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event went down, live on Peacock/WWE Network, last night from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show kicked off with the Women’s Elimination Chamber for a shot at the Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and Naomi were about to begin the match, but Jade Cargill made her return before the match began. It seemed like Cargill was going after Liv, but she instead attacked Naomi which shocked Bianca Belair, who was locked inside the pod.

Cargill absolutely annihilated Naomi with a vicious attack, thus revealing that Naomi was the one to have attacked her in November 2024 to put her out of action. As a result, Naomi couldn’t continue and was eliminated from the match and she was also taken to the back on a stretcher.

Elimination Chamber 2025: Elimination sequence from the gimmick match

The next woman to be eliminated from the Elimination Chamber 2025 match was Bayley, who was eliminated by Liv Morgan. Alexa Bliss then eliminated Roxanne Perez with a Twisted Bliss. The final three remaining at the end were Belair, Morgan, and Bliss. Bliss ended up hitting a Twisted Bliss on Belair, almost eliminating her Belair, but Morgan immediately pinned Bliss with a roll-up after she hit the move.

Belair and Morgan were the final duo, and they went back and forth to continue in the match. In a major spot, Belair spanked Liv on the back with her braid to send her down to the mat from above the pod. Belair ultimately secured the pinfall victory at Elimination Chamber 2025 with the KOD finisher on Liv.

By virtue of this win, Belair will challenge for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41, this April. She will be facing either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the belt. Ripley currently holds the belt but he has a title defense set against SKY on the post-Elimination Chamber 2025 episode of Raw, this coming Monday.