After being out of action for over two months on WWE programming, Randy Orton has returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 and he’s focused on his attacker Kevin Owens. If the recent reports are an indication then Wrestlemania 41 would witness these two locking horns at the premium live event and the match setup is done.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event aired, live on Peacock/WWE Network from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last night. In the third match of the night, Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match that was filled up with multiple brutal spots.

Elimination Chamber 2025: Kevin Owens pinned Sami Zayn at WWE PLE

As seen in this match at Elimination Chamber 2025, Zayn slammed KO with a Blue Thunder Bomb on a pile of barbed-wire chairs but Owens kicked out. Owens hit Zayn with a Pop-Up Powerbomb, then wrapped a steel chair around Sami’s neck and sent him crashing into the ring post. Owens then won the match by powerbomb-ing Zayn on the ring apron, twice.

Before Elimination Chamber 2025, Owens promised to end Zayn’s career and he wasn’t done after the match. He attacked security and began exposing the concrete floor. He was about to deliver a piledriver to Sami on the floor when Randy Orton’s music hit the arena, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Owens met Orton in the ring but he was soon taken out with an RKO. Orton went to the corner and looked forward to delivering a running punt kick on Owens, but multiple agents and security ran in to stop the move. This allowed Owens to escape the scene at Elimination Chamber 2025. Orton then took out security with multiple RKOs and then ended the segment by posing on the turnbuckles.

Randy Orton competed in one last match on the October 25 episode of SmackDown where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to take on Imperium’s GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. Then on November 8, Kevin Owens attacked Orton with a piledriver, leading the doctors to diagnose him with cervical cord neuropraxia.

Now that he’s returned at Elimination Chamber 2025, seeking vengeance on Owens, it appears that the two are seemingly on a collision course at Wrestlemania 41 set for mid-April in Las Vegas.