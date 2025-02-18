A potential Wrestlemania 41 match has been preponed to next month’s Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event as two of the long-rivals cum former best buddies in the WWE will now be seen in a slugfest in their home territory.

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn challenged Kevin Owens to a match at Elimination Chamber 2025, saying he wanted to face Owens to continue their long-brewing history. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out and reminded Zayn that he wasn’t medically cleared. Zayn said he wouldn’t leave the ring until he got the match which led to Pearce agreeing to the match.

That being said, Pearce added that this match had to be an unsanctioned bout, meaning anything goes at Elimination Chamber 2025. This match originally stems from a qualifying match where Zayn lost to CM Punk, a few weeks ago. Immediately after the match, Owens entered the ring and took out Zayn with a package piledriver. Owens admittedly attacked Zayn for not helping him win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

In more news from Elimination Chamber 2025, the final lineups for this year’s edition of Chamber matches have also been finalized following this week’s Raw. Roxanne Perez and Seth Rollins won their respective qualifying matches on the show and they will now take part in the titular matches set for the gimmick-based PLE.

Perez was the first to qualify for Elimination Chamber 2025 by defeating Raquel Rodriguez. Liv Morgan was at ringside, rooting for Rodriguez, but the women’s tag team champions Bianca Belair & Naomi came out and attacked Morgan with the accusation of taking out Jade Cargill back in November. The distraction allowed Perez to hit Pop Rox on Rodriguez for the pinfall win.

In the main event of Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor in a back-and-forth battle. The finish saw Balor almost connecting with the coup de grace, but Rollins countered and applied a crossface. Rollins got back to his feet and connected with the stomp to secure the pinfall win and a spot at the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 matchup.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

– Tag Team Match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

– Unsanctioned match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn