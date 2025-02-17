Jordynne Grace received a thunderous ovation upon entering the women’s Royal Rumble match at number 19. Although she appeared to be a surprise appearance, it turned out to be the worst-kept-secret with most of the fans assuming her show-up after finishing up with TNA wrestling in January.

Being in an active wrestling state and with Wrestlemania season already underway, fans believed that Jordynne Grace would start regularly appearing on WWE TV following The Rumble. That wasn’t the case, as WWE wanted to take their time presenting the powerhouse performer who should become a future cornerstone figure.

While speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about WWE’s plans around Jordynne Grace and he mentioned that WWE had her relocated to Orlando, where she got a place for making future appearances on NXT that’s already begun from Vengeance Day PLE onward.

Jordynne Grace supposed to spend a minimum of time on NXT

However, Sapp further noted that the newly arrived WWE star struck a main roster deal, and there is a belief that she won’t be around for long in the developmental territory. Some of the people in WWE were surprised that she wasn’t featured on shows the week after the Royal Rumble the week after but WWE wanted to take its time with her,

“I will say this—Jordynne Grace, they’ve had her ‘relocate’ to Orlando. She got a place down there, from what people in WWE told me, and she’s got a main roster deal. So, they don’t think she’ll be around for very long. But there were people I was talking to who were surprised she wasn’t on the shows the week after the Rumble or this week.”

This report aligns with the earlier reports with sources via Fightful Select claiming that Jordynne Grace would start in NXT, but we shouldn’t expect her to be there for long. Sources have said that she’s signed a main roster-level deal in the get-go and that she should be utilized in the mainstay scene, sooner than expected,

“The plan as of her being signed headed to the NXT brand at least for the time being.”

WWE often uses NXT as a launching pad for new talents in the fray, but Jordynne Grace barely needs that as she already commands a high level of experience, being a multi-time former TNA Knockouts Champion who carried the load for the company in the past few years. Being one of the most dominant women in the industry, she passed the baton to Tessa Blanchard at Genesis 2025 in January.