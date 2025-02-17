Randy Orton has been out of action in the WWE for the past several months but he’s expected to be back within Wrestlemania 41 to be an inclusion at the biggest premium live event of the year. As such, WWE has already started planning for his match against one of the top stars from the Smackdown roster.

For the record, we haven’t seen the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on WWE programming after being taken out by Kevin Owens with a Piledriver on the November 8 episode of SmackDown. With this being a key spot, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens is the current plan for WrestleMania 41, according to the reports of WRKD Wrestling.

At Wrestlemania XL, Orton also worked with Owens in a triple threat match for the United States Championship that involved Logan Paul as well. But this time around, a singles contest is expected between The Prizefighter vs. The Apex Predator of the WWE at Wrestlemania 41 in a grudge match which should also scrap the already rumored Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn matchup on the show.

This comes in light of Owens’ current feud with Sami Zayn who said that he just can’t believe that Owens tried to end his career just because he didn’t help him at the Royal Rumble to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Sami wasn’t medically cleared to compete, but when he makes his return, he would be coming for Owens which also keeps the option open for their Wrestlemania 41 match.

Owens responded by saying that Zayn doesn’t know what real pain is, but at Elimination Chamber Owens advised Sami to show up and find him so that he can provide him with some exhibition. Meanwhile, there’s no update on Randy Orton’s return. Previously, WrestleVotes indicated that he would be back by Royal Rumble but that must have been postponed to the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)