The last WWE premium live event stop before Wrestlemania 41 has been confirmed in the form of Elimination Chamber 2025. The gimmick-based PLE will be returning to Canada in two years at the Rogers Center on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that the show will be emanating from an international location.

“Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest Premium Live Events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a press release for Elimination Chamber 2025. “On the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank this past July, we are excited to return to Toronto for an even larger event in 2025.”

It was further announced on WWE’s official website that Elimination Chamber 2025 Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location allowing the fans to secure ringside appearance opportunities including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more. To learn more and sign up for exclusive presale access, one can visit https://onlocationexp.com/elimination.

Elimination Chamber 2025 was previously rumored from the UK

With WWE being on a long tour in the United Kingdom on the Road to Wrestlemania 41, previous reports claimed that Elimination Chamber 2025 could be scheduled from the UK. In a follow-up update on a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio via Backstage Pass Patreon, the revelation came that this Premium Live Event has been relocated from the UK and it will take place in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena in March.

It appears that the venue of the PLE has changed but the host city remained the same. Before Elimination Chamber 2025, Toronto was the host of the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event that featured the surprise announcement of WWE Superstar John Cena’s retirement in 2025. That PLE also became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.

Elimination Chamber 2025 will also mark WWE’s first event in Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18, headlined by the “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. Previously, this venue had also hosted an epic match between Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI.

WWE premium live event current schedule

– Saturday, November 30, 2024: Survivor Series 2024 at the Rogers Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey