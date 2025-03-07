Two former WWE Superstars & couple, Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma) and Mike Rallis (formerly known as Riddick Moss) have recently shared the news of the birth of their first child. It comes almost six months after they first let the world know about the pregnancy news.

Rather than social media, the news of the baby boy’s birth comes through a report via PEOPLE. The outlet reported in an exclusive on Thursday night that the celebrity couple welcomed a son, Leo, on Monday, March 4. Baby Leo arrived at 1:24 PM, weighing 8lbs, 4oz.

“Couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready for it all,” Emma told the source. “The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it.”

Rallis told PEOPLE that he and Emma found out the exciting news after the latter took “a dozen tests” without telling him and then showed him the results. Rallis was seemingly skeptical about some of the pregnancy tests but he was convinced, nonetheless,

“Being a skeptic, I didn’t buy it. So she took a digital test that revealed either ‘Pregnant’ or ‘Not,’ We looked at it together, and sure enough it was ‘Pregnant.’ A few happy cuss words followed.”

Emma Doesn’t Get “Enough Credit” For Putting Australian Wrestlers In WWE Map

A brief look at Emma and Moss’ relationship timeline

Emma AKA Dashwood, 36, and Moss AKA Rallis, 35, were married in March 2024 in Hawaii. They announced through a social media post that they were expecting their first child last September. The couple got engaged in June 2023, just before they were released by WWE in September of that year. They also shared a romantic angle on television.

Going by his real-life name, Rallis last wrestled for Black Label Pro, last September while Emma last wrestled in April 2024 for an independent promotion in her home country of Australia. Following her engagement to Rallins, she already sounded skeptical about not wrestling much in the future,

“The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I’m not sure if I’ll ever wrestle again… I am sure that I’ll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart.”