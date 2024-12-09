Away from the WWE, Emma is nowhere near the professional wrestling industry and there’s no chance either that she’s expected to make an imminent return. Happily married to former WWE colleague Riddick Moss, she’s currently gearing up to experience motherhood which might eventually make her earlier predictions true about not ever returning to the squared circle.

Emma was one of the originals to have come out of WWE’s NXT venture alongside the likes of Paige aka Saraya in pro-wrestling. However, she never got the chance to become a champion in the company or showcase her legit wrestling skills after transitioning to the main roster. As such, she’s believed to be an underrated star who never got the opportunity.

Recently, Australian WWE Superstar Grayson Waller appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about the inspirational wrestlers from Australia who got him into the wrestling business. Apart from names like Rhea Ripley or The IIconics, Waller gave credit to Emma for putting Australia on the map of wrestling and inspiring him and other Aussie wrestlers to get into the business.

However, Waller also revealed how Emma didn’t achieve enough gains in the WWE to establish herself as a genuine star power during her heyday,

“I don’t think she gets enough credit. Obviously, she was one of the first women who really was able to star in NXT. I just hadn’t met her in Australia so I never had that connection of someone I’ve met and seen doing such big things.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

Emma suffered a shocking WWE release in the fall of 2023

WWE released several main roster Superstars in September amid the WWE-UFC merger and Emma was one of those names. Some of those released wrestlers have started appearing or taking dates in other promotions. As for the original bunch of NXT Women’s talent from the early 2010s, she predicted that 2024 may not offer the best from a career perspective and that’s how things went down.

During her WWE tenure in 2022-23, Emma did get to feature with Madcap Moss in a storyline on Smackdown and the real-life couple later proceeded to get married in a well-documented affair in 2024.