Away from the professional wrestling scene, former WWE Superstar Emma is gearing up for one of the most memorable phases in her life. Taking to her social media account, she announced her pregnancy news with another ex-WWE Star, her husband, Madcap Moss.

Both the former WWE performers are currently ongoing with their personal real-life names in the circuit. Emma shared the news from her Instagram account named Tenille Dashwood with her husband Mike Rallis. The statement delivered from them is given below,

“Baby Rallis coming 2025 This is the raw unedited version of us finding out the amazing news. Unedited other than the beeps over my language… my apologies!” Emma wrote on Instagram.

“Could you tell how nervous I was to look? I didn’t even answer Mike’s questions! In fact, there’s more to this story that I’ll explain at a later date. For now we wanted to share our news and how over the moon we are to be parents and welcome our little one into the world.”

Some of her former colleagues of Emma offered congratulatory comments under her post and some of those are given below:

Mandy Rose: Ahhh omg !!! Yayyyyy

Cassie Lee: What have we done! I’m so so happy for you guys, love you both!

Megan Morant: Congratulations!!!

Summer Rae: Imma be an auntie!

Renee Paquette: Ahhhhhh yay!!! Congrats!!

Emma had a failed comeback in the WWE in 2022

Emma was originally eyeing a successful second stint with the WWE after her comeback happened in late 2022. With Triple H in charge of creative things in the company, a big change was expected in her bookings which wasn’t the case. Then she was eventually released, last year and as a result, a potential tease was also made of retirement from her side.

While exploring the world as a traveler, Emma eventually left the door open, wide for a list of potential opportunities, and hinted at an upcoming comeback to her wrestling journey but now that the pregnancy news has been confirmed, that has to be stuck for now.

Emma is one of the talents to have come out to the scene from WWE’s original NXT batch all the way back in 2014. She spent several years in the company on NXT as well as the main roster but never in her career in the company, she had the opportunity to call herself a champion.