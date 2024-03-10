Emma Gets Married To Fellow Ex WWE Superstar Riddick Moss

Emma is a former WWE Superstar who ended up getting released by the WWE back in the 2023 fall. Soon after, her fiancée Riddick Moss was also gone from the company as they went on to an exploration around the world. En route to the expedition of life, the two have made perhaps the biggest decision and that’s to tie the knot.

According to the updates from People, Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, and her longtime boyfriend, Mike Rallis FKA Riddick Moss in WWE got married in a picturesque mountainside ceremony at Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii. The couple had significance behind choosing the venue as it bridged the gap between Melbourne, Australia, and Minnesota, from where the two have originated.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be an epic wedding but the most important thing is it’s going to be so much fun,” Emma said ahead of their nuptials. “We want a celebration where our family and friends can enjoy themselves and have a great time.” Moss added, “Stunning scenery, delicious food, live music, and the best company we could ask for.”

McKenzie Mitchell Lands Role In Pro-Wrestling Musical Following WWE Exit

Update on the close wedding of Emma – Riddick Moss

Emma walked down the aisle to Haley Reinhart’s rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” donning a gown crafted by Grace Loves Lace. Her makeup was done by Marissa Melonuk, with hairstyling expertise provided by Nataliya from Lebeige Beauty.

At the altar, Moss and Emma exchanged personal vows in the presence of an officiant. Moss further expressed the significance of sharing their heartfelt emotions,

“We both felt it was important for us to express to each other exactly how we feel. I have to admit, though, that it has been much harder than I thought it would be. It’s not easy to put into words just how special this lady is to me.”

Mandy Rose’s Memorable WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Moment Revisited By Otis

It was further noted in the report that Emma and Moss created a non-traditional atmosphere for the wedding which was further extended for a 90-minute cocktail hour, featuring lawn games and a live acoustic singer. The focus was on “having fun,” with the first dance set to “All Your’n” by Tyler Childers. They were further prepared to “tear the house down and set the tone for an epic dance party.”

Emma is one of those very few wrestlers who experienced multiple WWE releases throughout her career. Many assumed that her return under the Triple H regime in 2022 would finally give her the opportunity in the mainstay scene of the WWE after a long wait. But nothing changed for her in the company and the returning title match against Ronda Rousey remained the best that she could have expected.